Spec songs

I knew quarantine got the best of me when I listened to the song “Ring Ring” by ABBA on a loop last week. Don’t get me wrong — “Ring Ring” is a great song — but my musical diet needed some variation.

Luckily, I have 22 virtual coworkers I can rely on for song suggestions. In the midst of these trying times, The Spectator’s staff playlist is revived.

Here are the songs we are jamming to in our sweatpants.