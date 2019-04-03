The Final Whistle
March 20, 2019
Violence against women in the NFL
In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness month, The Final Whistle will be taking a look at violence against women in the NFL. There has been a long history of this behavior but it didn’t gain national attention until the Ray Rice case in 2015. Since then, the NFL has not done much in regards to misconduct by its players relating to violence against women and that needs to change.
In the age of social media and #MeToo, there needs to be a push for change now. Several players have committed violence against women since Ray Rice and there appears to be no sign of stopping due to lack of accountability.
Jonathan Fortier and Adam Pearson talk about this troubling issue in this week’s edition of The Final Whistle. To hear their full segment, tune into Blugold Radio Sunday on 89.7 WUEC Eau Claire at 7:20 PM this Sunday.
