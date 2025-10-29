Spec Sing-Along: “Everybody Scream”

The spring of 2024 brings back fond memories of great music. For most, this may remind them of when Taylor Swift released 31 songs on her album, “The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).”

I remember TTPD being unescapable. My former manager would always leave it on in the breakroom.

This time may also bring to mind when the world became aware of Chappell Roan, another artist whom I began to hear everywhere. Every other video on my TikTok For You Page contained “Good Luck Babe.”

For me, though, the spring of 2024 reminds me of when I started to regularly listen to Florence + the Machine.

Story continues below advertisement

I took the bus to and from work, so I had to listen to something to pass the time. Hearing Florence’s voice always made me feel like I was being transported somewhere magical.

Besides her incredible voice, her music always contains such passionate lyrics that keep me engaged and on the edge of my seat.

I recall anticipating the release of TTPD during that time, even though I’m not really a Swiftie, because I knew Florence would be featured in the album on the song “Florida.”

Also, no hate to Swift, but I do wish that the track was sung by Florence only. The difference in tone between their parts is staggering.

I listened to Florence throughout the rest of 2024. She took up four of the top five spots on my Spotify Wrapped. She was unseated only by “Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush.

The reason I’m writing this article is that Florence and the Machine announced they will be releasing a new album on Halloween called “Everybody Scream.”

I’m very excited for this album but also nervous because I don’t want to over-anticipate it only to be disappointed.

She has released two songs already that will be on the album, which I was planning to wait to listen to until the whole album came out. However, I caved today and decided to take a peek.

Here are my honest thoughts on the two newest songs from Florence and the Machine, “Everybody Scream” and “One of the Greats.”

“Everybody Scream” is kind of a disappointing title song to me. It’s good, but I expected it to have creepy vibes to match its name.

In fact, I was initially worried that the song would be hard to listen to if it had a lot of screaming in its chorus.

There is screaming in the song, but it’s more like a bunch of quieter, campy fake screams rather than a more guttural scream.

I just really like how raw Florence’s music is, so this song felt pretty tame to me. I also didn’t enjoy that the song was just an innuendo.

I thought it would have genuine spooky energy, because I know Florence is capable of that. Look at songs like “Which Witch” or the incredibly unnerving “Girl with One Eye.”

Fortunately, I enjoyed listening to “One of the Greats” much more. This song feels more like what I’m used to listening to from Florence, even if it isn’t as bombastic as my favorites.

Listening to this song feels more like reading a long poem.

And that’s what I like so much about Florence and the Machine. The music is so unpredictable, raw and beautiful. I think that’s ultimately what the listener should take away from any good Florence and the Machine album.

Hopefully that’s what I will get out of this upcoming album. While these first two songs aren’t exactly what I was expecting, the titles on some of the other songs sound promising.

I would highly recommend checking out Florence’s music as she truly has an incredible voice, and there’s a lot more to listen to outside of “Dog Days are Over.”

Curtin can be reached at [email protected].