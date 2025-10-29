Pumpkin to talk about

Volume One and The Local Store hosted their first-ever pumpkin-carving contest this season. The contest featured eight different categories, and winners will receive a portion of over $1,000 in cash and prizes.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.