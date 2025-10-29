The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
Categories:

Pumpkin to talk about

Volume One puts pumpkin-carving contest entries on display with ‘Jack-O-Lantern Lane’
Byline photo of Ambrosia Wojahn
Story by Ambrosia Wojahn, News EditorOctober 29, 2025
WEB_JACK-O_WOJAHN1
Photo by Ambrosia Wojahn
Volume One and The Local Store hosted their first-ever pumpkin-carving contest this season. The contest featured eight different categories, and winners will receive a portion of over $1,000 in cash and prizes.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
“Everybody Scream” will be released on Oct. 31 with a total of 12 songs. Photo provided by the official Florence and the Machine website. (Photo from Republic Records)
Spec Sing-Along: “Everybody Scream”
The horrifying, greasy Toppers box stares at me each time I grab a Redbull.
EC Eats: A lactose intolerant’s worst nightmare
The Arnold Collection makes its way back into the Ruth Foster Art Gallery
The Arnold Collection makes its way back into the Ruth Foster Art Gallery
The cover of the first edition of “Sing, Slivered Tongue" (Photo by Yoda Press)
A deeper look into the anthology of South Asian women's poems
Bark Break is a semi-frequent event hosted on the UW-Eau Claire campus mall. Dogs are brought from all around to spread joy to students. Attending dog Scout posed for pictures.
Bark Break fall 2025
EC Eats: Chocolate-covered pretzels
EC Eats: Chocolate-covered pretzels