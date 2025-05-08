EC Eats: A mug of magic; Searching for Eau Claire’s best hot chocolate

Photo by Samantha Stephenson A hot chocolate from Acoustic Café featuring its amazing whipped cream display and chocolate drizzle.

There is something oddly comforting about warm drinks when Wisconsin’s cold wind starts to eat through my layers and layers of coats and scarves. For me, that drink is hot chocolate, especially because I don’t drink coffee.

As a fourth-year student at UW-Eau Claire with more than a few winter walks under my belt, I have slowly acquired a personal ranking of my go-to hot cocoa stops across town.

I didn’t go into this journey hoping to be a connoisseur, but after enough mugs filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate drizzle and the occasional disappointment, I realized that not all hot chocolates are created equal.

From the over-the-top whipped creams to the most humble and nostalgic, here is my take on Eau Claire’s hot chocolate scene and my unexpected winner that silently sweeps the board.

Over the years, what started as a casual indulgence turned into something more intentional. I began to notice some of the smaller differences between the hot cocoas: the richness of the chocolate, the creaminess of the milk, the vibe of the shop, or the height of the whipped cream.

Let’s start with Acoustic Café, a downtown favorite and a frequent stop on a weekend or after class with friends.

Their hot chocolate is downright charming. There is almost a softness to the warm drink, like some how they had captured the feeling of being under the covers at home.

The real star is the whipped cream, resting atop the hot chocolate like the mounds of snow outside. They follow it up with a drizzled chocolate syrup for that final perfect touch.

Next up is The Goat Coffee House. I enjoy it for its slightly rustic vibe and its social nature. I often find myself running into people I know here, and it also serves a reliable cup of cocoa.

It’s not overly sugary, which I appreciate, especially when I’m looking for something to sip on while studying for finals or when I’m catching up with friends. It’s a good recreation of a childhood classic.

Then there’s the hot chocolate I make at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire during my shifts. It’s nothing fancy: a paper cup, a packet of Swiss Miss, hot water. And yet, there’s something perfect about it.

Maybe it’s the joy of being around playful kids and families. Maybe it’s the simplicity. Maybe it’s the little break it gives me when I’m busy. Whatever it is, it deserves a place in my ranking.

But my favorite?

It’s from Perkins. No bells or whistles. Just warm creamy hot chocolate in a white mug, served with a smile.

It doesn’t try to impress. It just shows up, reliable, warm and waiting. Especially in the most busy weeks of my student life, there is something deeply valuable in the simplicity it gives me.

I’ll drink it when it’s 9 p.m. after a long day or at 9 a.m. with my boyfriend across the table with his black coffee. Whenever it is, it tastes like comfort.

It may be the most unassuming of them all, but for me, it’s the gold standard of my comfort drink.

With so many more good coffee spots in town that are still left to try, I know my hot chocolate journey is far from over.

Stephenson can be reached at [email protected].