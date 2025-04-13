The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
Categories:

Banbury Place hosts annual Banbury Spring Market

Small business owners come together to offer shopping, food trucks and live music
Story by Taylor Boggess, Opinion Editor
April 13, 2025
Photo by Taylor Boggess
Banbury Place was originally a tire factory, but now hosts a multitude of events like the Banbury Spring Market.

On April 5, Banbury Place hosted its annual Banbury Spring Market, showcasing multiple small businesses, live music and food trucks. 

This year’s event was the first time that Ashley Wittling Fine Art was a vendor at the Banbury Market, but Wittling has been creating her art for over 20 years.

“I’ve been creating for well over 20 years — yeah, a long time,“ Wittling said. “This is actually my first time (at Banbury), vending, which is very exciting.”

Wittling said she was eager to see all the people at the event. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m excited to see all the people,” Wittling said. “Just seeing some familiar faces and maybe making some new friends.”

Wittling designs a multitude of different prints, often creating whimsical watercolor illustrations inspired by flora and fauna. 

Seller Nikki Feldy, or FetchingFeldys, said she is excited to be back out selling and for future markets that take place outside, where she can meet everyone’s dogs.

“I’m happy just being out again because in the winter months, there aren’t very many sales, and now, at the beginning of spring, we have more and more sales,” Feldy said. “I’ll get to be outside soon, and I’ll get to pet dogs and actually meet them, which is my favorite part.”

Piper Ewald, a first-time attendee, said she liked seeing the variety of shops, but more specifically, the food.

“I love looking at everyone’s different creations, seeing other crocheters’ works,” Ewald said. “But I am most excited to try (the) cafe and food trucks.”

Outside of the event, in the parking lot, there were two different food trucks serving food to attendees, as well as a few other food stops in the building. 

Ewald said her favorite find of the day was Tessy’s Popcorn Delights, where gourmet popcorn was sold. 

“There were so many different flavors to choose from,” Ewald said. “They all looked delicious, but I had to get the bag that had the M&Ms inside.”

To prepare for events like this, Wittling said she had a lot of small tasks but thankfully already had some stock from previous markets.

“I did have a lot of leftover inventory,” Wittling said. “But my major prop was just a lot of packaging, pricing and printing prints.”

On the other hand, Feldy said that while preparing for events like this, she had lots of sewing to do, as well as other smaller tasks. 

“A lot of sewing — a lot of time on that,” Feldy said. “And just organizing and prepping, and making sure I have cash for people that pay with cash.”

While Banbury Place had different tables with people selling their creations, they also had permanent businesses with rooms that businesses could rent.

Feldy has sold her dog bandanas and other creations at about three of Banbury’s different markets. 

“I’ve done this at least for a whole year, so I’ve been to three of their other markets before,” Feldy said. “There’s always a lot of good people from the community coming by, and it’s been a good time.”

Boggess can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
My mom and I sat down to enjoy the recipes I spent all day making. This photo shows all recipes from the article except for the lemon posset. This photo was taken by my dad, Bob Curtin.
EC Eats: The trials and tribulations of trendy TikTok recipes
FIO is a unique space that connects a restaurant to a storefront.
Figure It Out: Eau Claire’s newest vintage store
The Women’s Concert Chorale, directed by Frank Watkins, performs at the opening ceremony of the 50th annual Viennese Ball.
PHOTOS: 50th annual Viennese Ball pays tribute to historical roots
Wisconsin Makers Market sells a variety of products on consignment from dozens of vendors, including crocheted products, embroidered products, candles, artwork, utensils, accessories, food, drinks, dog products and more.
Wisconsin Makers Market moves to Main Street
ROLE MODEL poses in his iconic cowboy hat for his album “Kansas Anymore,” hinting at the new country twang his music embodies. Property of Interscope Records
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: A Lonely Cowboy
“I think the stand-up came from the complete desire to live life and to just go see as much as I possibly can,” Kelly said.
Comedian Ryan Kelly performs live on campus