Local jazz trio Chroma debuts new sound at The Lakely

The Lakely hosted Chroma for an evening live music set this past week. Chroma is a new, local jazz trio composed of UW-Eau Claire fourth-year Jonah Walt, third-year Zach Luginbill and second-year Fletcher Myhre.

The show began at 7 p.m., and the group performed a mix of original music and jazz standards.

Luginbill said the band’s unique music style was “a mix of stuff.”

“We play quite a bit of original music which me and Jonah have written,” Luginbill said. “A lot of it is jazz standards, jazz fusion. We cover a wide genre of stuff. We play some pretty chill lowkey stuff, and then some stuff that’s more R&B, hip-hop influence.”

Walt and Luginbill began the group by writing and playing music together over the summer. After two shows at 2 Roots Art and Wine Gallery, the pair scheduled a gig at The Lakely.

“Me and Zach got together one night. We were trying to plan the setlist and we were like, ‘What does this need? This needs a drummer,’” Walt said.

Though new to the group, Myhre plays a big part in the trio. He has experience in the UW-Eau Claire Jazz I band, as well as several other jazz combos. Mhyre said he is in the group to compliment the other musicians.

According to the band, the group merges their individual talents together, focusing on building a cohesive sound. Their music added to the comfortable atmosphere of The Lakely, demonstrating their practiced and connected dynamic.

“I appreciate the intimate environment we have for listening to each other when we play. So much of music is improv based, so when it comes down to it, we have to be on the same page and make it a conversation,” Walt said. “I feel like we’ve spent a lot of time playing together where we have that rapport.”

Audience engagement is key when playing live music, and Chroma’s music effectively draws the attention of the audience. Each song presented a new style, differentiating greatly from the typical ‘elevator, waiting room jazz’ genre.

“It’s really awesome that it’s not just standards, that they’re doing something new. More of a fusion thing,” first-year Esme Olstadt said.

Chroma aims to create a varied music listening experience, focusing on “keeping the show interesting” for both them and the audience. The group stated that, at live shows, they take the opportunity to “take risks.”

“I try to make the audience look surprised, play something and they go ‘ooh.’ I play for their reactions,” Myhre said.

The trio not only strives to create conversations between themselves on stage, but with the crowd, too.

“With an audience, you feed off their energy,” Walt said. “It brings this extra special energy to the vibe. Now is the time to tell the story, now is the time to let people in on what we do.”

According to Olstadt, the energy at The Lakely on Friday was warm, relaxed and engaging. The audience, even with side chatter, paid close attention to the band. Dining customers were engaged and reactive to each piece of music, clapping and whooping during many parts of the show.

“I think we all play better in front of other people. It’s motivating to know that people are watching you,” Luginbill added. “Rarely, you get an audience that is really interactive … to have an audience that you can tell is listening … that makes it so much more special … that’s why I do what I do.”

Chroma hit their marks and their music made an impressive impact on the audience.

“I’m loving it, I don’t have any words,” UW-Eau Claire third-year, Mercedes Romo, said. “They are very skilled. It’s so nice to see a young group that’s so talented. They are representing Eau Claire very well.”

As for what’s next for the group, the trio said they want to “just keep playing”. They will be performing on May 25 at the Green Room in Minneapolis at a jazz fusion show featuring multiple fusion groups.

For now, keep an eye around town for this unique, close-knit trio. Find them on Instagram at jonahwalt_, zach_luginbill and fletcher.mhyre.

Wollner can be reached at [email protected].