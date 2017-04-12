Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball
April 12, 2017
Through elaborate decoration, song and dance, UW-Eau Claire students and community members transformed the Davies Center into Vienna for the 43rd annual Viennese Ball. The event welcomed performances from a variety of Eau Claire music groups and attendees indulged in traditional food and drink while waltzing the night away. Below are featured moments from the celebration.
