The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

Kendall Ruchti, Photo/Multimedia Editor
April 12, 2017
Filed under Student Life, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Through elaborate decoration, song and dance, UW-Eau Claire students and community members transformed the Davies Center into Vienna for the 43rd annual Viennese Ball. The event welcomed performances from a variety of Eau Claire music groups and attendees indulged in traditional food and drink while waltzing the night away. Below are featured moments from the celebration.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    McGarry and Webber take the election

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    Eau Claire County ranks second worst in Wisconsin for binge drinking

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    A ‘victory’ to some student lobbyists that costs full-time students $129

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    Currents

    Eaux Claires: Year ‘Troix’

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    Familiar Faces: Ashley Sukhu and Colton Ashley

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue now able to support more local artists with new space

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    Audio

    UW-Eau Claire Student Senate Presidential Debate emphasizes candidates’ differences

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    Entrepreneurial event 1 Million Cups features endless ideas

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    News

    Student Senate Elections: What you need to know about the candidates

  • Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball

    Student Life

    Blue and gold equals green: Student works to create a sustainable campus

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Highlights from the 43rd annual Viennese Ball