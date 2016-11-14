Men’s Hockey glides 5-1 over Cobbers

UW-Eau Claire defeated the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers (Minn.) 5-1, five different Blugolds finding the back of the net Saturday night at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.

Following three draining overtime games, the Blugolds came out strong outscoring Concordia-Moorhead four goals to none in the first period of play.

Blugold hockey fan, Matt Halverson, has high hopes for the men’s hockey team this season.

“I’m hopeful for the season because we came up short of the NCAA tournament last season after performing well in the regular season,” Halverson said. “This year the goal is to get ahead of top ranked UW-Stevens Point with an automatic bid into the national tournament and make another championship run.”

The Blugolds dominated the period in terms of shots on goal, racking up 13 compared to the Cobbers’ zero during the first 11 minutes of play.

Eau Claire claimed the rink first by a stunning pass behind the net between junior Todd Koritzinsky and junior Mac Jansen who slapped the puck into the net less than five minutes into the game. Koritzinsky and senior Patrick Moore both supported Jansen’s fifth goal of the year.

Less than four minutes later, junior Jesse Tredinnick reclaimed his own rebound in front of the net and slid one past the Cobbers’ goalie giving the Blugolds a 2-0 lead.

Three minutes later, a goal from team captain, junior Jake Hopfner, resulted with help from Koritzinsky and junior Lucas Kohols to make it 3-0 with 8:50 left in the first period.

Yet another goal from freshman Alex Strand was made with the assistance of junior Colton Wolter and freshman Scott Munro at the 5:18 mark.

UW-Eau Claire headed into their locker room with sizeable leads in both face-off, shots on the goal, and an overall 4-0 lead over the Cobbers.

After a quick start in the first frame of the game, both teams pace slowed down in the second period. Both teams only attempted nine shots toward the goal in a scoreless period of play.

The Blugolds controlled the opposing goal, limiting the amount of shots on goal 23-11 after two periods.

Similar to the second period, the third period was not going in any sort of direction until the Blugolds turned it around thanks to Koritzinsky, earning him his third goal of the night.

Goalkeeper for the Cobbers, senior Jay Deo’s, missed the shot Jordan Christianson scored on the power play that put the Blugold’s in the lead late in the period.

UW- Eau Claire went on and won the game with the score of 5-1, outshooting the Cobbers 35-16.

Freshman Blugold hockey player, Jake Bresser, credited the win to a great showing of a support Saturday.

“The atmosphere in Hobbs was great as usual, our students and other fans give us tons of support,” Bresser said. “Great crowds are what help us and makes the whole atmosphere more enjoyable to compete in.”