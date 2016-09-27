UW- Eau Claire Varsity Women’s soccer team season update

As of this week, the UW-Eau Claire varsity women’s soccer team has a 2-5-1 record, and have one more game to play before they head into their conference schedule on Oct. 1 with an away game against the UW-Platteville at 6:30 p.m.

The team is heading into the upcoming conference schedule with a new found rhythm and groove amongst themselves. After struggling with communication on the field in the first few games, there is now nonstop conversation between the players that can be heard from the bleachers. Although, it has definitely gotten better since the beginning of the season, head coach Sean Yengo still sees room for improvement.

“We gotta be more organized in the back,” Yengo said. “Our back four has to be better at communicating with each other.”

Despite Yengo seeing room for improvement in the defense’s communication, one thing the team seems to be excelling in is their strong defense. Junior goalie Sammie Lefaive has proven to be especially crucial to the team as a last defense for the goal. Her save percentage for the season being .78.

During the Sept. 20 game against Hamline University, the defensive players including the goalie (Lefaive) were the only thing keeping Hamline from scoring a tying goal in the second half of the game.

Last year Eau Claire made it through the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), but lost 0-1 against the UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC semifinals and ended up taking 4th in the conference with an overall record of 6-10-3.

“One of our goals as a team is to finish higher in the WIAC this year. I just want to see the team succeed,” said sophomore Eva Charlesworth-Seiler.

Going into the conference schedule with a lower record than in previous years, the team doesn’t seem to be disheartened. “We’re actually playing like a team now,” said sophomore Hannah Jacobson.

The optimism and excitement between the players is contagious as they all prep for their conference games. “I just want to see the team succeed,” Charlesworth-Seiler said.

Eau Claire’s first conference game takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at UW-Platteville.