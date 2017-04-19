Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This post was paid for by Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Sacred Heart of Jesus-St. Patrick’s Parish offers weekly Saturday Night Bingo to bring the community together, and even give them an opportunity to win some cash.

Located at 818 N. Dewey Street in Eau Claire, the church has found a unique way to get community members out on the weekend. While card prices start at only $1, winnings have the potential to be much more. Early Bird Bingo goes from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and consists of five games, with the winner taking home $50. Regular Bingo follows from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with 17 games, and the winnings range anywhere from $20 to $150. Bingo Night ends with a Progressive Jackpot Game that goes swiftly from 9:10 to 9:30 p.m. Refreshments are offered throughout the evening.

It’s not all about the money though, is it? Bingo Night at the parish runs year-round almost every Saturday night, and many regular Bingo goers find value in mingling and spending time with their friends and family.

“For me it’s good entertainment, something that I like to do, and it’s fun to yell ‘Bingo!’,” said regular bingo player Janette LeBakken. “It’s nice to spend time with my daughter, and you meet so many people too.”

Volunteering to work Bingo Night at the church is also an option for those who want to be more involved in the community without playing the game. One volunteer, Beth Hougen, explained her enjoyment of Bingo Night and volunteering.

“It’s a good way for people to meet other people, and it supports the community,” Hougen said. “People come together, and in a round-about way it supports the church, which in turn helps the community.”

To volunteer to help with Bingo Nights, contact the parish office at [email protected]. For more information on playing at Bingo Night at the parish, visit their website. The event is not only a great way to try and win some extra money, but it also offers a great alternative way to get out in the city of Eau Claire on a Saturday night.