Bon Jovi – ‘This House is Not for Sale’

This heart, this soul and this house are not for sale. And by the looks of things, neither is Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi has been one of the premiere pop/rock bands in the world ever since the release of their self-titled record in 1984. With multiplatinum records like, “Slippery When Wet,” “New Jersey” and “Keep the Faith” to their name, the band has solidified their permanent place among other rock royalty.

In addition to producing chart-topping LPs, Bon Jovi has churned out some of the biggest radio hits of the past three decades. “Living on a Prayer” is arguably one of the biggest radio singles of the 80s, and its legacy has only been cemented by the countless drunk bar patrons who have belted out its inspirational lyrics at their respective local karaoke nights.

Jon Bon Jovi and company no longer have to prove themselves to audiences. Their gradual musical evolution from hair metal gods to contemporary pop/rock powerhouse has shown they have a lot to offer no matter where they are personally or musically.

They no longer need to tour. They have seen the world more times than a seasoned pilot, and they have raked in more money from their 2,000 plus concerts than many people could fathom.

And they certainly don’t need to make any more records. Their music will continue to live on and be remembered by millions of fans, even if they do not produce another recording. Nevertheless, the group is continuing their trend of making sure the Bon Jovi brand stays as relevant as it did in 1987, purely due to their passion for music.

Bon Jovi released their 13th studio album, “The House is Not for Sale” on Nov. 4, 2016 to both critical and commercial success. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 129,000 total album sales. This marks the fourth straight time the band has topped the chart, and the sixth time overall.

The album’s first song, and title track, is a bold declaration to Bon Jovi fans (and the band itself) that the band is strong and not going anywhere anytime soon. Lyrics like, “I set each stone and I hammered each nail, this house is not for sale,” are a clear metaphor to the fact that Bon Jovi have worked their way up from the bottom and they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The next three tracks on the album, “Living With the Ghost,” “Knockout” and “Labor of Love” are all laden with powerful guitar playing by new full-time lead guitarist, Phil X.

This is the first Bon Jovi album in over 30 years to not feature founding guitarist, Richie Sambora, who exited the band in 2013 due to personal reasons. Instead of Sambora’s absence hindering the band, Bon Jovi seem almost reenergized by Sambora’s absence. A weight had been lifted off their shoulders.

Songs like, “Roller Coaster” and “New Years Day” are powerful statements about how life can throw you obstacles sometimes, but what really matters is how you deal with those struggles.

The main theme of the record is perseverance and strength. “God Bless This Mess,” “Reunion” and “Scars on This Guitar” echo this theme to a T. Bon Jovi is alive, inspired, doing well and wants the world to know.

I welcome a fan of any type of music to listen to this record front to back and try not to feel inspired. Its inspirational harmonies, soaring guitar lines and rock solid rhythm section will leave an impact on you, even if you’re tired of hearing, “Living on a Prayer” in every strip mall in the Midwest.

The house that Bon Jovi has built is strong, sturdy and definitely not for sale.