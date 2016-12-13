Ed Board, Dec. 8
December 13, 2016
Does the holiday lights tribute do honor to Prince’s legacy?
On Dec. 8, the Star Tribune published an article about the Staudt family in Chaska, Minnesota who adorned their house with 10,000 purple lights and a timed music show as a tribute to the late pop star Prince.
Aimee Blanchette, who reported on the story, wrote it is normal for the family to create an “elaborate Christmas lights display.” Blanchette reported the scene is one of many holiday-themed tributes to Prince.
“Prince’s passing meant so much to our community that we decided to do a short dedication during the intermission of our Christmas light show to honor him,” Mike Staudt said. “We’ve received compliments on this part of our show, and a few people have even mentioned it made them teary-eyed.”
The family invested a total of 200 hours in setting up the display. Mike Staudt said he works on the themes throughout the year annually.
As the Spectator’s editorial board convened on December 8, this question was posed: Does this tribute do honor to Prince’s legacy?
One member responded, discussing Prince’s religious evolution and how it aligned with the festive holiday theme.
Another member said they were sad when Prince died, and they would be excited to drive past the display when they drove home.
“Anything that brings the community around Prince is a good thing,” another member said.
The board voted unanimously that the display did do justice to Prince’s legacy.
