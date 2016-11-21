When I was a senior in high school, I was invited to go on a cruise with my friend’s family for two weeks during the summer. I was dramatically devastated when my Dad said “No.” He cited how travel by cruise not only negatively impacts the environment, but economies as well.

It’s an embarrassing memory now, how short-sighted I was about his insight. My chances to travel reflect luck, but seeing as many of us will be traveling over the upcoming winter break, I’d like to address some key chances to learn about, and how to exercise, sustainability.

Cruises are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. According to an article from Portland Press Herald, 24.2 million people were expected to partake in cruises during 2016, a reported increase of 4.3 percent from 2015.

Environmental concerns remain about dumping sewage (containing harmful nitrogen), bilge water (which may have oil and grease) and the effect of engine noises, that are harmful to marine life and whales in particular. Officials have been quoted to say they’re working on these detriments, but it’s still an existing issue.

One “lesser evil” way travelers can ensure their experience won’t carry a harmful environmental impact is by selecting cruises on newer ships.

Senior Vice-President of International Cruise Lines International Association Bud Darr told Portland Press Herald that more generations of energy-efficient ships will be emerging in the coming years.

“It is not only good for the environment, but let’s face it, we pay for our fuel,” Darr said.

Beyond some chosen methods of travel, environmental sustainability is a quality each area of the world addresses differently. We can observe it and incorporate it into our daily lives upon returning.

When I studied abroad in central Italy and southern France, it was an opportunity to see that they perhaps didn’t emphasize recycling as much as we do, but they use fresh food, take short showers and walk or use public transportation almost everywhere they go.

In contrast, Beijing contained polluted smog and crowded traffic. It served as a harsh reminder of the potential direction our industrialized cities could take if they didn’t honor or enforce environmental regulations.

Sustainability is a point of observation while traveling cross-country. As we explore urban cities, we can take note of the use of public transportation. In rural areas, people have more of an opportunity to grow their own food. Both examples are qualities that can be reflected in one another’s situations.

Famed travel writer Rick Steves wrote in his book “Travel as a Political Act:” “I’ve taught people how to travel. I focus mainly on the logistics: finding the right hotel, avoiding long lines, sampling local delicacies, and catching the train,” he wrote. “But that’s not why we travel. We travel to have enlightening experiences, to meet inspirational people, to be stimulated, to learn, and to grow.”

Travel isn’t an opportunity to think less, it’s an obligation to expand one’s knowledge of our complex global society’s interpretation of sustainability.

Let’s aspire to exercise caution and thoughtfulness in planning and work to apply lessons of others’ sustainable methods to our own lives. Bon voyage!