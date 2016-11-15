“60 minutes” interviews president-elect to discuss campaign promises

President-elect Donald Trump speaks on whether he will follow through with policy ideas

Imagine living in a world where women have no control over their bodies.

I can’t imagine it either, especially since it’s 2016. But with the finished election season and Donald Trump on the brink of taking reign as our new president, these are his intentions.

Trump gave an exclusive sit-down interview on Sunday night with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley Stahl. In it he discussed what his plans will be once he’s sworn in as the President of the United States.

Donald Trump explained he will follow through on his campaign promise to appoint Supreme Court Justices who will overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling court order that made abortion legal and the right to abortion access care a constitutionally protected right.

“If Roe were overturned, it would go back to the states,” Trump said.

Stahl followed up by clarifying if this chain of events were to happen, “Some women won’t be able to get an abortion.”

Trump eventually conceded that should Roe v. Wade be overturned, women will “have to go to another state.”

I hate the concept of abortion, yet I believe every woman should be able to choose what is best for her body and her situation. No one should ever be able to take that right or choice away from her, not even the government. What do they know about my body or my circumstances?

Overturning this law may incite more protesting and riots in the streets. Taking away women’s rights in general is not a way to “bring this country together” as Trump claims he is trying to do. It will serve as a further divide.

Stahl proceeded to ask Trump if he would be okay with the idea of women forced to move due to the law.

“Well, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “It’s got a long way to go.”

Indeed, this country does have a long way to go. It’s going to take a long time to heal from this debauchery.

Later in the interview, Stahl asked Trump whether he supported marriage equality for all citizens.

“It’s irrelevant because it was already settled,” Trump said. “It’s law. It was settled in the Supreme Court. I mean, it’s done.”

His answer raises red flags. If marriage equality is settled and accepted, how can abortion be any different?

Both of these issues were addressed and ruled as legal by the Supreme Court; I don’t get the paradigm by which some laws, such as marriage equality, are resolved while others, like abortion, are open for debate.

I’m all for marriage equality but I just can’t comprehend how he doesn’t see his hypocrisy. Because of this duplicitous double-standard, it’s confusing to understand where he may stand on other issues.

Brigitte Amiri, a senior staff attorney in American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) Reproductive Freedom Project, weighed in on Trump’s eagerness to take away women’s rights over their body.

“Obviously, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for over forty years,” Amiri said. “In that case, the Supreme Court declared that the right to abortion is a fundamental constitutional right. Lower courts have chipped away at this right, but the Supreme Court has upheld that abortion is a core constitutional right.”

She gets it, so why can’t our future president follow suit? His suggestion that women can simply travel to another state to receive the care they need shows a lack of empathy and human compassion for women on his part. It shows he does not respect women, period.

As people of this nation, we have a moral obligation to defend our constitutional rights like we have since 1787, through multiple presidencies.

We’re talking about usurping a basic health care service for women, thus posing potential harm for our health. I hope Trump takes this knowledge into account when he assumes office next year.