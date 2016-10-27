Is Canada slowly becoming cooler than the United States?

A recent Star Tribune article alerted many that Canada’s popular coffee shop, Tim Hortons, is arriving to the Mall of America and Minneapolis’ Dinkytown early November.

The article cited that more Tim Hortons are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities.

In light of Justin Trudeau’s hip antics and Canadians reaching out to Americans in the past week saying that “America was already great,” the editorial board debated the idea that Canada may slowly be becoming cooler than the U.S..

One board member joked that Canada isn’t anywhere near the U.S. in terms of spreading democracy on a global level.

Another member stated that the spread of Tim Hortons and the Canadian election outreach only served to take Canada’s cool factor and spread it to the U.S. By this measure, The U.S. is absorbing anything cool related to Canada.

“It’s not unlike the popular kid inviting the unpopular kid to the lunch table,” they said.

The conversation turned towards Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. A comment was made that the prime minister treats women with respect and that this is a cue many American politicians could take.

“They have Justin Trudeau,” an ed board member said. “I want a good-looking prime minister.”

Altogether, the board voted 5-0 that the U.S. remains the victor when it comes to coolness.