Sometimes, silence is golden

What’s the number one rule in politics? Oh yeah, if you’re running for public office, be careful what you say. For Republican party nominee Donald Trump, this cardinal rule has never applied. He’s always one to say whatever he wants whenever he wants without consequence. Until recently, that is.

Trump apologized in a video released on Friday, Oct. 7, for making lewd and sexually aggressive comments towards women in an unaired taping of Access Hollywood in 2005.

“I said it, I was wrong and I apologize. I never said I’m a perfect person nor pretended to be someone that I’m not,” Trump said. “I’ve said and done things I regret and the words released today…are one of them. Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am.”

This wasn’t the first time, nor the last time, Trump crossed the line with his mouth. After all, he has faced plenty of criticism and scandals over the last few months leading up to this apology.

Don’t take my word for it. Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine also was “sick to his stomach” at Donald Trump’s uncouth remarks.

“I don’t like to say the words that he’s used in the past when he calls women, ‘pigs, dogs and slobs,’” Kaine said.

Kaine said Trump’s behavior was outrageous and he was saddened but not surprised given the remarks Trump has made in the past.

So when does it end?

During the lewd conversation captured by Trump’s microphone collar, Trump recounted how he tried to get with an unidentified married woman before, bragging that he is “automatically attracted to beautiful (women)” and just starts “kissing them.”

“She wanted to get some nice furniture. I said I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture,” Trump said

He insulated she was married but insisted it didn’t stop him from trying to pursue her. However, his advances weren’t reciprocated.

The part that really got to me was when he started to bash her physical features because of his bitterness of being rejected, I presume.

“Then all of a sudden I see her,” he said. “She’s now got the big phony tits and everything.”

I kid you not, ladies and gentlemen, this is what our potential President of the United States said verbatim about this woman. He talked about her as if she was more an instrument of sexual pleasure than an actual human being. His vulgarity alone was enough for me to shy away from the utter discomfort of it all.

Trump also bragged about being able to grope women because of his “star” status. If that doesn’t make you spit out your lunch in disgust, I don’t know what will. He clearly thinks highly of himself and less of women if he is able to boast with a straight face about touching and grabbing women inappropriately because of his prowess as a business man.

Since when does being a well-known person give you the right to force your advances onto another whenever you see fit? Sexual assault is never acceptable.

Women should not be treated like sex symbols, and that is exactly what The Donald was doing by his “locker room banter,” as if that’s an excuse for crude behavior.

The fact he also said in his apology “Bill Clinton has said far worse than me on the golf course,” makes my blood boil. When have two wrongs made a right?

But Trump sweeping it under the rug and pointing his fingers elsewhere speaks volumes, because what do guilty people usually do when they get caught? They deflect blame, and he is doing just that.

“Access Hollywood” later identified the woman as Nancy O’Dell, who used to work for the show. CNN has attempted to contact O’Dell’s manager but has not heard back.

Clinton’s campaign took the opportunity to tweet out a response to the Trump’s latest controversy.

“This is horrific,” she said. “We cannot allow this man to become president.”

Whether or not you agree with her is a debate for another time. What isn’t up for debate is that Trump went too far this time. Other political affiliates also agree with this sentiment, like Jeb Bush.

“As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women,” Bush tweeted.

We were taught this lesson as kids: if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. So why wouldn’t that apply to Trump as a grown adult? If I said half the things he said about people, my mouth would be full of soap. Or it’d have to suck it up and eat crow. Two things, I presume, he’s unaccustomed to.

While Trump did say he was sorry, the fact he had the gall to try and turn it around and allude that Bill Clinton has actually “abused women” and Hillary has “bullied attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims” is deplorable. Rosie O Donnell and Megyn Kelly both come mind as being victims of his broad, yet demeaning vocabulary.

Time will tell if the latest makeshift shenanigans of Trump’s will have any effect on election day.