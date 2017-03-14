‘Now I Feel Adored’ by genuine folk musician at The Cabin
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
More stories from Faith Hultman
March 14, 2017
Minneapolis based artist J.E. Sunde celebrated the release of his latest album last Saturday
Advertisement
John Sunde, known musically as J.E. Sunde, introduced his newest album “Now I Feel Adored” at The Cabin last Saturday night.
His self-described musical style is “indie songwriter music with a compositional ambition,” an approach which was characterized by experienced-based lyrics with a philosophical twist.
Sunde said he is inspired by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Nina Simone, Animal Collective and Paul Simon, among “gobs” of others.
He’s been making music for 21 years, since he was 11 years old, Sunde said. A UW-Eau Claire alumnus, Sunde was in a band for 10 years before beginning to produce solo music. His goal is to be a full-time musician and to continue producing his own particular brand of music.
“Now I Feel Adored” is available on Spotify and Bandcamp, along with his previous album “Shapes That Kiss the Lips of God.”
Leave a Comment
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.