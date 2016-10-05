‘Deadpool’ in review

The 2016 film “Deadpool” is much more faithful to the comic book character’s comic book persona than his initial film introduction in the film, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” (SUBMITTED)

Average guy obtains super powers, then learns how to control them, takes down the super villain to save the city (and the girl) and ends with a clever tie into to an eventual superhero ensemble of movies — all while maintaining a PG-13 rating.

That is how most comic book movies play out, but not “Deadpool.” This film throws out those clichés, ignores that formula and twists the plot in an entirely new and graphic direction.

“Deadpool” is an anti-hero film deals with the life of criminal Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds). After meeting the girl of his dreams, Wade develops terminal cancer and is forced to undergo a procedure that cures him, but also gives him increased abilities that serve as both a blessing and a curse. The film then chronicles his revenge on the man who gave him these abilities and his desire to regain the affection of the woman he loves.

The traditional superhero movie structure is thrown out the window by showing the namesake character in full costume and combat in the opening scene. Several flashbacks are also shown to provide the viewer with background context.

Packed with a healthy dose of violence, sexual imagery and large amounts of cursing, the film even showcases the main actor talking directly to the audience, breaking down the fourth wall as was first imagined in the original comic.

The film allows the audience to laugh and connect with the pop cultural centric one-liners and doesn’t show violence for the sake of violence. Every katana through the stomach, inappropriate joke and severed limb adds to the character and story.

“Deadpool” opened in theatres Feb. 12 and over the course of the next few months grossed a total of $760.3 million on a $58 million budget. Despite being banned altogether in China, it was named the all-time highest grossing R-rated film. This preceded an upward battle with 20th Century Fox in which director Tim Miller and Reynolds had to fight for over 10 years to ensure their vision of the film would come to light.

Miller and Reynolds tried countless times to persuade 20th Century Fox to allow them to create the film, but the studio felt that the R-rating and non-traditional movie formula was too big of a risk for the studio. But when test footage from the film was released and a large amount of fan support rolled in, the studio finally decided to fund the project.

This lovable anti-hero film will make its way to the Woodland Theater in the Davies Oct. 7-9 p.m. There will be a 7 p.m. show time on Friday as well as at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.