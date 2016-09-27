A familiar Eau Claire coffee shop to open on Water Street

Have you ever felt bad about spilling your coffee all over the cafe’s floor? Well you won’t have to worry about knocking over your favorite latte at the new Caffe Tempo set to open Oct. 3, they have a room designed for such mistakes to happen.

Caffe Tempo is a local coffee shop owned by Paul Wiersgalla, a Blugold alumnus from the class of 1989. The original location of the cafe is 315 E. Madison St., but Wiersgalla is going to expand the location to 508 Water St.

The new Caffe Tempo will be set up to look like a college lounge. Several rooms will be featured in the cafe, each with its own distinct vibe.

A stage with Tempo’s signature baby grand piano can be seen first glancing into the coffee shop, waiting to be played by aspiring artists who want to share their work. Anyone is welcome to showcase their talents and those who wish to perform can sign up right at the cafe.

“The whole point of this Tempo is to encourage people to do their music,” Wiersgalla said. “Eau Claire is full of unbelievable musical talent.”

In addition to performing original songs, Wiersgalla said he also encourages students to display their artwork. Eau Claire community high school and college students are welcome to bring in their artwork to hang on the walls of the cafe, Wiersgalla said.

Inside the shop is a room called the “Arts and Craft Room,” designated to be a cozy space for students to do their homework. Another room located in the back of the cafe is called “The Flop,” a space where making messes is okay and students can essentially do whatever they want— within reason.

One of the main purposes for “The Flop” is for people to practice their music in front of a few friends before performing. This room even features spotlights so performers can get a feel for what it’s like to play in front of an audience, Wiersgalla said.

Throughout the cafe, there will be a lot of countertop space and outlets to provide space for students to study in a relaxed environment.

“I want Tempo to be a no stress, launching pad for talent,” Wiersgalla said.

The new location will still feature the same signature drinks, baked goods and snacks as the location on E. Madison Street. However, hours for the new Caffe Tempo will now be from 6:30 a.m. until bar close, with happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and the E. Madison location is giving out free 12 ounce light or dark roast coffee from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Be sure to stop by and get a cup of what Wiersgalla said is “the best coffee in the city.”