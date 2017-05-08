One hundred reasons to celebrate: week 27

This picture displays Mike Ratliff, a UW-Eau Claire basketball player shaking hands with Jim Bollinger, assistant chancellor for facilities planning and management during 1971.

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

All photos courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, W.D. McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.

#97 – Communication Sciences and Disorders

Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) focuses on studying communication disorders and how to help the people who have them. According to the UW-Eau Claire website, the major is comprehensive and doesn’t require a minor. Instead, students are asked to choose elective courses related to CSD.

Students who pursue a degree in CSD can look forward to many opportunities. Every student who participate in the CSD program at Eau Claire is given clinical experiences. Students who decide to continue to pursue a graduate degree in CSD can also look forward to a 100 percent employment rate after graduation.

The CSD department offers students three different options for students to get involved through student organizations. These include the American Sign Language Student Organization, the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association and Operation Smile Club. Other involvement opportunities include internships, research projects and clinical experiences.

Students interested in a CSD major or looking for more information can stop by Human Sciences and Services, room 112 or email [email protected]

#98 – Facilities Management and Facilities Planning

The Facilities Management department is responsible for taking care of and managing all the buildings and land on campus. These include 28 buildings, 177 acres of developed land and 186 acres of undeveloped land.

All of their grounds and building maintenance is run out of several building trade shops. These shops specialize in carpentry, control, electrical, lock, mechanical, paint and plumbing work.

The Facilities Planning department works hand-in-hand with the Facilities Management department. The planning department is responsible for planning construction projects on campus which are then carried out by either the Management department, the Department of Administration (DOA) or Division of Facilities Development (DFD).

The Facilities Planning office can be found in Maintenance and Central Stores, room 108. The Facilities Management office is located in room 103.

#99 – Nursing

Number 99 of the 100 reasons to celebrate is the Nursing program which comes with a 99 percent employment or continuing education rate after graduation. The programs offered through the nursing department include a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) Traditional Pre-licensure, the BSN Completion Program, a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Student who pursue a degree from the Nursing program will have the opportunity to work in one of the simulations labs. There are two different sites with these labs: One in Eau Claire and one in Marshfield. Both are able to stream session between the two locations.

The Eau Claire site contains four simulated hospital rooms and eight clinic rooms with audiovisual controls. The simulated hospital rooms are equipped with audiovisual controls, a nursing station and twenty hospital bed spaces.

Students interested in more information or looking to pursue a Nursing degree can stop by the Nursing building, room 103 for more information or email [email protected]

#100 – University Police

Eau Claire’s University Police Department contains a Chief of Police, lieutenant, two sergeants, detective, six full time officers, four part-time officers, a police services associate and a group of students who are hired each year for student patrol duties.

According to the Eau Claire website, the department’s goal is to keep the students, staff and visitors of Eau Claire feeling safe and secure on campus. They do this through enforcing policies, making safety procedures for things such as natural disasters or active shooters and patrolling the campus.

For additional resources students can visit Eau Claire’s website, email [email protected] or stop by the University Police office, located in Crest Wellness Center, room 119.