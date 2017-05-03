Police Blotter

Campus police reacts to an activated blue light emergency phone and participated in breaking up a disagreement between a girl and her boyfriend

Blue emergency lights activated

UW-Eau Claire Police issued an underage alcohol consumption citation to a student at 12:48 a.m. April 28 near the intersection of First Avenue and Water Street.

A campus officer was dispatched to an activated blue light emergency phone, and the communication center advised the officer there was one call but heard nothing on the other line.

At the same time of the dispatch, the officer was performing stationary patrol in the Haas Fine Arts Lot. According to the report, just prior to the dispatch, the officer observed two male subjects walking eastbound along the south sidewalk of 100 Water Street.

One of the males appeared intoxicated and was walking slowly in a zig-zag pattern. It appeared the other male was looking after him.

The officer arrived on scene and observed the emergency phone was no longer activated. Campus police checked the immediate area but did not see anyone in need of emergency assistance.

Campus police made contact with the two male subjects near the center of the Water Street Bridge and asked if they had activated the blue light emergency phone.

The subject said his friend, the one who was intoxicated, accidently pressed the button on the emergency phone. He apologized and told the officer he was trying to get his friend home safely.

The intoxicated male subject confirmed he activated the blue light emergency phone but did not need any assistance.

According to the report, the officer asked the subjects for identification and the intoxicated subject attempted to hand the officer his hotel room key. He then handed his wallet to his friend who advised the officer that his intoxicated friend left his driver’s license in his truck.

While speaking to the intoxicated subject, the officer saw the subject’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot in appearance and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.



The officer asked the subject how much alcohol he consumed and the subject said he couldn’t remember but admitted to consuming vodka-Red Bull mixed drinks at his friend’s house.

The subject obtained a result of 0.24 on a preliminary breath test and was issued a Wisconsin-non traffic citation for violating underage alcohol consumption first offense with a bond amount of $263.50.

The officer explained to the subject he was giving him a warning for improper use of an emergency phone and the subject apologized again before leaving the scene.

An altercation between a couple

A campus police officer was performing patrol and observed a female and male subject walking northbound at 11:40 p.m. April 28 at the stop sign of Third Avenue and Water Street.

The officer observed the female crying and walking behind the male subject. According to the report, the female subject used both of her hands to push the male subject on the upper part of his back, causing him to stumble forward.

The female subject attempted to pull the male’s arm to turn his position around.

After the officer saw the female was yelling at the male about “pushing” her and was attempting to grab his arm to get him to stop, he exited his squad car to approach their location.

The female subject appeared upset and asked the officer if he would give her a ride home, according to the report.

She advised him the male was her boyfriend of two years and they had a disagreement. The female subject said her boyfriend never pushed her or was physical toward her but she pushed him on the back to get his attention because he was ignoring her.

The female subject continued to tell the officer she had only pushed him one time and there was no further physical altercation between the two of them.

According to the report, the female and male subject currently live together and their altercations had never been physical in the past.

The officer asked the female subject to provide him with her boyfriend’s phone number so he could follow up and confirm nothing physical had occurred.

While speaking with the female subject, the officer detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her person.

The officer advised the female subject it would be best for her or her boyfriend to stay somewhere else for the night and said if there was another altercation between them and police were involved, one of them would likely be arrested.