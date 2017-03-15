Blugolds look ahead to spring break

Tschida said he looks forward to the first signs of spring with the grass getting greener, flowers starting to bloom and people spending time outdoors.

Tschida said he looks forward to the first signs of spring with the grass getting greener, flowers starting to bloom and people spending time outdoors.

Spring break is a time of relaxation, reconnecting with family, earning some extra cash, traveling or simply socializing with friends all week long.

As the anticipated week slowly approaches, students look forward to a variety of activities and events they have planned during the week.

Throughout history, different groups have celebrated the arrival of spring, according to Time Magazine. This is typically dated back to Greek and Roman times alongside the celebration of fertility.

More recent history suggests spring break originated in 1936 when a swimming coach from Colgate University brought his team to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to train in the first Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The event grew over decades and transitioned to more of a party scene as many college students travel to Ft. Lauderdale to drink on the beach. By 1985 hundreds of thousands of students went to the area annually. Eventually, students migrated to different locations such as Panama City Beach, Cancun and South Padre Island.

Whether students use spring break to party or not, it has served its place in history.

There are many ways students and staff at UW-Eau Claire are spending their week without scheduled academic responsibilities.

David Tschida, a professor in the communication and journalism department, said he enjoys the break because it gives students and staff some rest in the middle of a busy semester.

“I think for all of us – students, faculty-we just need a break, and I think that’s what I like about spring break, in that everyone’s been working hard, studying hard – everything – we just need a little time to decompress,” Tschida said.

Tschida said he will be spending most of his spring break in Eau Claire preparing for a conference he is attending in London at the end of June, but he will also be traveling to Minneapolis to visit friends. He said he also looks forward to the nicer weather and seeing people spending time outdoors.

Corwin Deetz, a sophomore kinesiology student, has similar plans of staying home for the majority of break.

Deetz said besides going home to Rice Lake to relax from the semester, he is excited to travel to the cities (Minneapolis) to see family and install a new stereo in his car.

The sophomore said he enjoys spring break more than sanctioned breaks from classes in the fall semester.

“I like (spring break) better than Thanksgiving break because you get a whole week off and it’s right in the middle of the semester, where Thanksgiving is often towards the back of the semester,” Deetz said.

Some students have different travel plans for spring break.

Harrison Campbell, a freshman finance student, said he is spending his spring break at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with his family and is participating in a golf tournament with his dad. He said spring break is a nice rest from the semester, but in the end, he doesn’t mind if he travels or not.

Other students are not traveling anywhere.

Grace Lee, a sophomore biology student said she doesn’t like spring break because she works in Towers Hall and there will not be many students to spend time with and the campus atmosphere will be boring.

“I went on a trip during winter break so I have to save my money for this spring break,” Lee said.

Despite the fact that many of her friends will not be around during spring break, Lee said she is looking forward to cooking with her friends who are staying around.

Whether you spend your spring break at home or traveling, many can agree that spring break is a time to relax from school and to reenergize for the rest of the semester.