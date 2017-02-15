Police Blotter

‘I’m fine’

On Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m., a student patrol employee noticed an extremely intoxicated male subject walking near the footbridge. The employee stated the male was having difficulty walking on his own.

According to the report, the female student patrol employee later advised the male subject was lying on the sidewalk along 100 Garfield Ave.

An on-campus police officer arrived on the scene and observed two male and two female subjects attempting to help the intoxicated and unconscious man stand up.

The officer noticed the other students were struggling in getting the man to his feet. The two females were advised they could leave but the officer wanted to speak to all three of the men, according to the report.

The officer tried to get the intoxicated man to sit up and talk to him, but it was a struggle for him to sit up straight and function properly. One of the friends reached in the intoxicated man’s pocket to retrieve his wallet to show his Minnesota driver’s license.

According to the report, it was already obvious the man was very drunk but as the officer continued to talk to him he noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.

The officer asked the subject how much alcohol he had consumed that night to which the man replied “23 ounces.” He also told the officer he had consumed six shots of Svedka Vodka and had begun drinking around 6:45 p.m.

The officer requested the man to submit a Preliminary Breath Test, to which he consented with a result of .232.

According to the report, the man then began to vomit but continued to tell the officer he was fine.

The intoxicated male subject was then given the Wisconsin Non-Traffic Citation for Underage Alcohol Consumption-1st Offense, with a bond amount of $263.50.

After completing the report of the citation, the officer returned to where the subject had been sitting and noticed he had thrown up again, this time all over his shirt and pants and observed he was unable to lift his head to look at him.

The officer requested EMS response to the location for a detox, where the subject was then transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for further care.

Broken windows

On Sunday morning at approximately 4:04 a.m., on-campus police were dispatched to a vandalism case at Governors Hall.

The Communication Center advised the officer that a window on the first floor had been broken, and there were no suspects.

According to the report, the resident of the vandalized room said he was sleeping in his bed when he was awoken by a loud noise around 3:10 a.m. He stated it sounded like objects were falling off his wall, but he didn’t think too much of it at the time.

The resident stated he then heard the door alarm for the southwest entrance to Governors Hall go off for about three seconds and then again for another five seconds. According to the report, the resident stated it was at this time that he looked up and saw the exterior window in his room had been broken.

The resident informed the officer his roommate went home for the weekend and he did not give anyone consent to break his window and therefore did not have any suspects in mind to who would have broken it.

The officer observed the window up close and noticed several shards of glass on the windowsill between the exterior and interior panes of glass. There also appeared to be mud on the outside of the interior window and on the ends of the shards of glass that were still intact on the exterior window.

The resident assistant on duty at the time informed the officer that front security desk employees end their shifts at 3 a.m. where they then check all the exterior doors and disable the alarms, which is why the victim of the vandalism heard the alarms for the short time period.

The officer went outside to observe the area and found several areas where the grass was disturbed, exposing dirt where the marks appeared to be fresh and made by shoes, approximately three feet south of the window.

According to the report, the officer observed dirt had been disturbed near the sidewalk and there were two distinct thin dirt trials than ran from the grass north of the sidewalk. The markings appeared to be made by something with wheels, as the two trails ran parallel to one another.

The officer checked the rest of the building and did not observe any other obvious damages.

Due to the fact that both interior windows were still intact and able to be secured, the officer did not notify anyone of the damage but told the resident assistant to complete a work order request for the window to be repaired.