One hundred reasons to celebrate: Week 15

Similarly to today’s Theatre Department, UW-Eau Claire students are given the opportunity to perform in front of their peers and the public. Pictured above is the 1977 theatre production, Annie Get Your Gun.

All photos courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, W.D. McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.

#53 – Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL)

The Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning is a resource for teachers at UW-Eau Claire. It provides tools and technology resources to enhance the teaching methods of all faculty members and staff.

Their goal, according to the CETL web page, is to promote personal and professional growth in order to contribute to Eau Claire’s overall mission. Their mission statement reads, “We foster in one another creativity, critical insight, empathy, and intellectual courage, the hallmarks of a transformative liberal education and the foundation for active citizenship and lifelong inquiry.”

CETL works toward the university’s mission through group meetings, book discussions, technology workshops, in-class observations, online course developments and midterm student evaluations.

The CETL office, located in the Old Library Room 1142, is outfitted with conference rooms and technology to provide an enjoyable space for faculty members to meet and work.

#54 – Learning and Technology Services (LTS)

The Learning and Technology Services (LTS) department provides technology, software, and hardware support for students, faculty members and staff. Their offices are located on the first and second floors of the old library.

According to their website, LTS’ goal is “efficient, easy-to-access service.” Their mission statement reads, “LTS provides the campus community with instructional and informational technology tools as well as a robust networking infrastructure and the support to foster all aspects of student learning and academic excellence.”

Their services include hardware support, software support, network and storage services, training and documentation, information security, mobile technology, website and application development and media support.

Anyone in need of technical support on campus can request help through the LTS website at myhelpdesk.uwec.edu, by emailing helpdesk@uwec.edu or by calling 715-836-5711.

#55 – University Printing Services

One of the most recent changes on Eau Claire’s campus is the University Printing Services’ move from Schofield Hall to Davies Center. According to their website, University Printing Services offers cost-efficient printing for students, faculty members, staff, academic departments, administrative offices and the public. Products include business cards, presentation materials, posters, labels, envelopes, postcards, brochures and booklets.

According to the Printing Services web page, they are also in charge of the contracts that provide copier machines campus-wide for students, departments and staff offices. To ensure everyone has access to the machines, they have created “convenience copiers.” Six of these copy machines are located on lower campus, two on Water Street and five on upper campus. They cost anywhere from 8 to 10 cents per copy and accept both Blugold cards and coins.

The department employs student graphic designers who use the creative skills they have learned at the university to produce any graphics needed for posters, fliers or brochures. Students or staff looking to spread a message are welcome to stop into University Printing Services or email printingdavies@uwec.edu.

#56 – University Theatre

Students with a love of drama can major in Theatre Arts at Eau Claire. This major encompasses acting, directing, playwriting, stagecraft, design, literature, costuming, makeup and lighting. Students with a major in Theatre can choose three different paths – liberal arts, teaching or musical theatre.

The music and theatre arts department presents more than 100 concerts and recitals each year, according to their webpage. Students in this major have the opportunity to perform live in front of their peers or contribute to the behind-the-scenes labor that makes these productions possible.

The home for theatre students is Haas Fine Arts Center. This building provides practice areas for all types of artists and musicians. This includes six music classrooms, two comprehensive music rehearsal rooms, two dance and theatre rehearsal rooms, an audio recording studio, one digital piano lab, 36 practice rooms and a music technology lab.

Students who have graduated from Eau Claire with a degree in Theatre Arts have careers as Broadway performers, an Eau Claire Children’s Theatre director, in Showtime’s “Homeland”, on NBC’s “The West Wing” and “ER” and much more.

Eau Claire’s Theatre webpage states, “When you graduate with a Blugold degree in music and theatre arts, our advice to you would be to have your bags packed — there’s a good chance you’ll be headed off to your dream job or graduate studies program soon.”