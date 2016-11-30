Trump’s 100-Day Plan: part three

Section details Trump's initiatives to deal with immigration and roll back many of President Obama's executive actions

President-elect Donald Trump, pictured, released a 100-day action plan in October that follows many of his promises on the campaign trail. (SUBMITTED)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The third portion of President-elect Donald Trump’s 100-Day Plan outlines his goals to restore law and order in the United States, a commitment he emphasized throughout his campaign.

“Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter” pledges to uphold his campaign promises to deport illegal immigrants, suspend immigration from terror-prone regions and repeal many of President Barack Obama’s executive actions made during his terms.

The proposals outlined in Trump’s plan consist of broad ideas and generalizations, UW-Eau Claire political science professor Rodd Freitag said.

Freitag said two of the five actions on Trump’s list could be accomplished within the first few weeks of his presidency.

First, Trump’s promise to cancel each of President Barack Obama’s actions would be easily achievable, Freitag said, but may still be an overstatement.

“There were many executive orders and actions (that President Obama made) — many of which that were not controversial,” Freitag said. “The promise there sounds better at a rally. In reality, he wouldn’t even want to cancel every single one of them.”

Trump could also choose to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice. Freitag said since former Justice Antonin Scalia died, the next president is expected to pick a new justice to replace him.

College Republicans Treasurer Nathan Kane thinks Trump should appoint a Supreme Court Justice with a “similar judicial philosophy” as Justice Scalia.

“It was an essential issue to the campaign,” Kane said. “It will affect us for a long time down the road.”

Kane said Trump’s plans are a “large contrast to what we’ve had the last eight years” with President Obama.

According to “Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter,” the President-elect will begin deporting criminal illegal immigrants from the country, a task he said the U.S. has failed to tackle throughout Obama’s presidency.

During Trump’s campaign, he briefly spoke about creating a government deportation force in order to accomplish this. Some type of force may be necessary in order to accomplish this to the extent he wants, Freitag said.

Trump also plans to suspend immigration from terror-prone locations around the globe. Additionally, the document said all vetting of people coming into the U.S. would be “extreme vetting.”

However, it’s not clear what extreme vetting would entail.

“It (extreme vetting) is an appealing phrase,” Freitag said. “There are those that would argue we do that already. If it crosses over into some sort of harassment or profiling or targeting, then that runs into constitutional concerns.”

College Democrats member Bryce Vanden Heuvel said this section is a “knee-jerk reaction” to what Trump promised his supporters during his run for presidency.

Vanden Heuvel also said the plans aren’t realistic for Trump to accomplish within his first 100 days because they aren’t easily attainable.

The rest of Trump’s 100-Day Plan consists of 10 legislative measures that include a tax plan, an education act and a plan to create a task force on violent crimes.