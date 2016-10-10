One hundred reasons to celebrate UW-Eau Claire: week 6

In a 1990s geology class, students studied the characteristics of a large rock with Professor Kent Syverson.

#20 – Geology

Most people think of geology simply as the study of rocks, but according to the UW-Eau Claire Geology webpage, it is actually the “scientific study of the origin, history and structure of the earth,” a field of study that encompasses much more than rockas.

Because of this, geology students have many career possibilities upon graduation. In fact, a few notable alumni positions include a water resource engineer for HR Green Inc., a mining specialist for Smart Sand Inc. and an environmental scientist for REI Engineering.

The geology program at Eau Claire offers six different majors and two minors along with departmental honors. If a student is invited to become a geology honors student, they can expect to complete one major faculty-student collaborative research project, presented at a regional, national or international professional conference, and an honors capstone or thesis.

According to the webpage, “UW-Eau Claire geology boasts some of the highest numbers of faculty-student collaborative projects on campus.” It states 66 percent of current geology students are involved in faculty-student research, which beats the 44 percent for all students on campus.

#21 – Strategic Planning

Eau Claire’s Strategic Planning Committee is appointed by the chancellor to oversee certain tasks at the University.

The current mandates of the committee include “analyzing the demographic, educational, societal and economic environment in which the University exists and operates,” and much more. The Strategic Planning web page shows a complete list of committee responsibilities.

The Committee’s guideposts for the 2016-2017 academic year are:

— Fostering growth in students: 100 percent of students will have a high-impact learning experience.

— Increasing retention rates: 90 percent of students will be retained for their second year.

— Lowering opportunity costs: 50 percent of UW-Eau Claire students will graduate within four years.

— Increasing enrollment of students of color: 20 percent of students to narrow the opportunity gap.

The web page also features the 2008-2016 Centennial Plan along with links to what aspects of the plan the university accomplished, what goals they want to reach and their assessment of how well they achieved the goals they did meet.

#22 – University Senate

An article in the Oct. 29 1987 issue of The Spectator stated the university’s revised mission statement was approved by University Senate. One of the goals of the statement was to better relationships between faculty, staff and students.

The University Senate’s president at the time, Thomas Miller, said the statement was intentionally designed to be broad so its values would display longevity down the road.

The University Senate is made up of university faculty and staff, administrative or professional academic staff and instructional academic staff. The Senate is broken down into nine different committees, concerning items like academic policies and budget.

Meeting minutes and agendas can be found online at the University Senate website. Archived information dates back to 1997.

The next meeting is 3 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Dakota Ballroom in Davies Center. Community members are welcome to attend.