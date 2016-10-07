Confluence Arts Center breaks ground

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public and university officials broke ground on the Confluence Arts Center Thursday to start the construction process on the corner of Graham and Gibson street in downtown Eau Claire.

At 5:30 p.m., next to Haymarket Landing, community members, construction workers, students, staff and faculty members came together to take the first step in making the vision of a new arts center in downtown Eau Claire a reality.

Chancellor James C. Schmidt spoke during the ceremony. He elaborated on how the Confluence Arts Center represents an exciting time for the community.

“For me, it has been a great day because I have all of my colleagues from the UW System from across the state, and it is our time to put a big spotlight on the great work of our faculty, staff and students,” Schmidt said. “And what a great way to cap off a couple days of meetings talking about the importance of the UW System, in particular, the role that UW-Eau Claire plays in that.”

The Confluence Arts Center is projected to be finished by 2018.