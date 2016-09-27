One hundred reasons to celebrate UW-Eau Claire: week 4

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

#12 – Alumni Association

The Alumni Association, which has been around since 1921, is designed to keep Eau Claire graduates in contact with each other and the university. The association hosts many events for alumni, all of which can be found on their event calendar.

According to a Spectator article published June 4, 1925, the Alumni Association of what was then known as Eau Claire State Normal School, expected a turnout of more than 300 at the annual alumni banquet. The article states this number would be an increase from the previous year.

Today, the Alumni Association aims to serve the university’s 80,000 alumni.

The Alumni Day Reception will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A limited number of tickets are available to alumni and current and former faculty and staff for $5.50.

#13 – Blugold Athletics

“Top Blugold Efforts” found in the 1999 Football Yearbook include:

“Football team makes its first-ever appearance in the post-season playoffs, reaching the semifinals of the NCAA Division III tournament, and finished 10-3”

“The softball team makes its first appearance in the NCAA nationals, finishing fourth.”

“Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference titles were won or shared by women’s golf, football, women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming”

According to Eau Claire’s webpage, the university offers eight sports to men and women alike, including basketball, swimming and tennis. Football and wrestling are available only to men, while women can participate in gymnastics, soccer, softball and volleyball.

The Eau Claire homecoming football game is 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 in Carson Park. The team will be playing the UW-Stevens Point Pointers.

#14 – College of Business

Accounting, Business Administration and Marketing are just three of the eight majors available from the College of Business. Nine minors are available, including Audit and Control, Entrepreneurship and Management. A full list of majors and minors is on the College of Business page.

According to the site, the business school’s vision is “to be a leading regional College of Business recognized for our innovative teaching, distinctive academic programs and value-added educational experiences.”

From 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the College of Business will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Schofield Hall.

#15 – University Bands

The band department consists of Wind Symphony, Symphony Band, University Band, Blugold Marching Band and Athletic Band.

According to the UW-Eau Claire webpage, the Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. John R. Stewart, has about 60 members. “The Wind Symphony has performed at many regional, national, and international conferences,” states the website.

Symphony band, conducted by Dr. Phillip A. Ostrander, performs four concerts every year and tours each spring, according to the website.

University Band, conducted by Dr. Randal C. Dickerson, offers “a place where you’ll be surrounded by passionate musicians and not have to complete an audition.” The only rule is that members must play because they love it, according to the site.

Blugold Marching Band, the largest Division III band in the nation, is comprised of 70 percent non-music majors. According to the website, members have the opportunity to perform at all home Blugold Football games, NFL games and more.

The Blugold Marching Band will be performing at the homecoming football game Saturday, Oct. 1.

Athletic Band, a student organization, directed by Nicholas Junker, welcomes “musicians of all levels” to “perform at 10-12 games from November-March.” The site encourages students to join by saying, “If you’re ready to hype up a crowd and cheer on UWEC’s athletes, this band is perfect for you!”

All photos courtesy of Special Archives and Collections, W.D. Mcintyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.