One hundred reasons to celebrate UW-Eau Claire: Week 3

A group of students sit in a circle while studying outside Schneider Social Science Hall in 1976.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

#08 – College of Arts and Sciences

According to an article The Spectator published in October of 1936, six new classes were added to the curriculum. These included two history courses, two language courses, one literature course and one in mathematics.

The September 1938 issue mentioned the introduction of two more new course offerings. One, specifically for freshmen, was titled “Orientation” and the other was labeled “Theory of Instrumental Music.”

UWEC Then and Now Reader’s Theatre will be held 12-12:45 p.m. Tuesday in Schofield Auditorium.

#09 – First-Year Experiences

“The First Year Experience (FYE) is a program designed to help you; get connected to services, transition to college life at UW-Eau Claire, and become part of the Blugold community by providing you with in class and out of class opportunities,” the university website states.

Opportunities available to freshmen include first-year-only classes and online modules under Bluprint for a Blugold.

#10 – Graduate Studies

Along with numerous paid assistantships and fellowships, Eau Claire offers several master’s degree programs. These include business administration, communication sciences and disorders as well as many options in the education field.

“Graduate studies at UW-Eau Claire emphasize personal working relationships between faculty and students in a variety of learning situations,” the university graduate studies site states. “At UW-Eau Claire, all of our programs foster students’ intellectual development, contribute to the advancement of disciplines and enhance students’ personal lives and their ability to contribute to their professions and communities.”

#11 – Liberal Studies

A Liberal Studies degree from Eau Claire encourages students to choose their curriculum. This allows them to create a unique major that best suits their interests. The Liberal Studies program also allows students to work toward a Peace Corps Prep Certificate while their enrolled at the university.

There will be a Celebrating Liberal Education program from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and reception from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Dakota Ballroom, Davies Center.